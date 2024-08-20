MillenniumPost
Home > Delhi > Bank fraud case: Court discharges Maltese citizen
Delhi

Bank fraud case: Court discharges Maltese citizen

BY Team MP19 Aug 2024 6:44 PM GMT

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court discharged Nitin Bhatnagar, a Maltese citizen and former Bank of Singapore relationship manager, from a Rs 354-crore money laundering case involving Ratul Puri, citing lack of legally admissible evidence.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal ruled that the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case.

The Enforcement Directorate had alleged Bhatnagar facilitated the layering of crime proceeds for Puri, but his defense argued he was merely a relationship manager and not involved in the predicate offense.

Bhatnagar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in August last year.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X