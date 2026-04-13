Bank employee arrested in Delhi for aiding cyber fraud

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old bank employee has been arrested for allegedly facilitating a cyber fraud racket by opening a bank account using forged documents, an official said on Sunday.



The accused, identified as Irshad Malik, a resident of Ghaziabad, was working with a private bank and has been accused of misusing his position to help fraudsters siphon off money through a fake account.

Police said the case pertains to an FIR registered in Dwarka in October 2023 following a complaint by a police officer regarding unauthorised debit of Rs 88,000 from his account through fraudulent transactions without consent or OTP authentication.

During the investigation, the amount was found to have been routed to a private bank account opened in the name of a private firm, police said.

“Further probe revealed that the account was fraudulently opened using forged documents of someone named Manmohan Singh, who later denied having any knowledge of such an account,” a senior police officer said. FSL found forged signatures on the account opening form, created without proper KYC. Malik, arrested on April 10, confessed to opening such accounts for commission. Police said the account was used in a wider cyber fraud racket involving fake investment and job offers.