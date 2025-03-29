Bangladeshi nationals posing as transgender individuals nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Foreign Cell has arrested six Bangladeshi Nationals for staying illegally in India.

An anonymous source tipped the Foreign Cell of the Delhi Police about the Bangladeshi Nationals.

According to the police, the suspects, who were found near Jahangir Puri Metro Station, were using mobile phones with the banned IMO app to communicate with their families in Bangladesh.

The operation, part of a larger drive against illegal Bangladeshi migrants, took place on March 27, after a 10-day surveillance operation.

The six individuals were apprehended after a tip-off was received about illegal migrants posing as transgender individuals and engaging in begging at traffic signals to avoid suspicion.

Following sustained manual and technical surveillance, a team led by Insp. Vipin Kumar and Sh. Ranjeet Dhaka, ACP/Operation Cell, laid a trap early in the morning and successfully arrested the suspects.

The team recovered six mobile phones from their possession, all of which had the banned IMO app installed.

The arrested individuals are identified as Zakria Moina Khan (24), Suhana Khan alias Saurabh (21), Akhi Sarkar (22), Baoijed Khan alias Pakhi (24), Rana alias Lobely (26) and Johny Hussain alias Jimmy (20). All are residents of Jahangir Puri, Delhi, and hail from different districts of Bangladesh, including Barguna, Gajipur, Madaripur, Sirajganj, Pabna, and Naogoan.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted to illegally entering India through porous borders with the help of agents.

They also revealed that they underwent minor surgeries and hormonal treatments to change their sex and appearance, which helped them evade detection.

The suspects were living in Delhi, posing as transgender individuals to avoid suspicion from authorities.

In addition to the mobile phones, no other contraband or illegal materials were found.

The arrested individuals have been handed over to the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office) in RK Puram for deportation proceedings. Investigations are ongoing, and efforts are being made to expedite their deportation back to Bangladesh.