Bangladeshi national among 3 held for smuggling stolen phones

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested three international suppliers of stolen mobile phones including a Bangladeshi National.



The accused were identified as Morjen Hossain (35) resident of Bangladesh, Mithu Sekh (28), and Asik (25), both residents of New Seema Pur, Delhi.

According to the police, the arrest has helped the police solve 10 theft cases in Delhi and shed light on a larger network smuggling stolen phones to neighboring countries, including Bangladesh.

The operation was part of an ongoing effort by the Crime Branch to dismantle organised gangs involved in the theft and illegal trade of mobile phones.

Investigations revealed that the stolen phones were being smuggled out of India and sold in grey markets in neighboring countries, particularly Bangladesh.

The Cyber Cell received crucial intelligence from Head Constable Pankaj Gupta regarding the whereabouts of the three suspects.

Acting on the tip-off, a specialised team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Vivekanand, with support from ACP Pawan Kumar.

After extensive technical surveillance and on-ground investigation, the police successfully apprehended the suspects at their rented residence in New Seemapuri, Delhi.

During interrogation, Morjen Hossain and Mithu Sekh disclosed that they regularly purchased stolen phones from associates in Seemapuri, Delhi, and Shahidnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

These phones were then transported to Malda, West Bengal, where they were handed over to operatives named Masoom and Manan. From there, the stolen mobile phones were smuggled into Bangladesh and sold in grey markets.

Asik, the third accused, was tasked with receiving the phones in Delhi and ensuring their delivery to Bangladesh.

According to the accused, they had already smuggled between 800 to 900 mobile phones into Bangladesh over the past 18 months.

The large-scale smuggling operation had been running smoothly until the Crime Branch’s intervention.

In 2012, Hossain was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his involvement in the smuggling of counterfeit Indian currency from Pakistan via the India-Bangladesh border. After serving his sentence, he shifted to the illegal mobile

phone trade.

The accused Asik is a graduate who regularly traveled to India to collect stolen phones for smuggling.

The police have recovered 60 stolen mobile phones and a Bangladeshi passport issued in the name of Asik.

The arrests have helped solve 10 cases filed in various police stations across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.