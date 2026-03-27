Bangladesh highlights ties with India and democratic transition

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, on Wednesday underscored the depth of Dhaka’s relationship with New Delhi and reaffirmed commitment to closer cooperation as Bangladesh celebrated its 56th Independence and National Day



in the Indian capital, in the presence of Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Speaking at a reception at Bangladesh House, Hamidullah paid tribute to those who died in the 1971 Liberation War, recalling the sacrifices made during the nine-month conflict and acknowledging India’s role, including the contribution of 1,668 Indian soldiers who lost their lives.

Highlighting shared history and cultural ties, he said the relationship between the two countries extends beyond geography to a “deeper human and cultural mosaic”, referencing figures such as Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam.

The envoy also pointed to recent political developments in Bangladesh, noting that 76 million voters participated in what he described as a peaceful and participatory electoral process.

He said the new government, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, has committed to advancing

relations with India based on “dignity, equality, mutual trust and respect”.

Quoting Rahman’s message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hamidullah said Bangladesh places “high importance” on ties with India and sees significant

potential for cooperation that benefits people in both countries.

On economic engagement, the High Commissioner noted that bilateral goods trade stands at about $12 billion, while broader economic interactions could reach $28–30 billion.

He stressed that both countries, with young populations and shared development aspirations, must address sensitive issues through dialogue, including trade, security and resource sharing.

Hamidullah concluded by calling for an “interdependent” future, urging both nations to build on common values of democracy, stability and prosperity.