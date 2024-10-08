‘Banghel elevated road to be completed by Jan 2025’

Noida: The Noida Authority on Monday stated that the work on the 4.5 km long Banghel elevated road, which is being constructed above the Dadri road, will be completed by January 2025.



According to officials, the six-lane, 4.5 km long elevated road, which aims to provide seamless travel between Noida and Greater Noida, is being built at a cost of Rs 609 crores.

Almost 84 per cent of the Banghel elevated road work is complete and expected to open by January 2025, providing seamless travel from Greater Noida to Noida, said Lokesh M, CEO of Noida Authority.

Originally set for completion in December 2022, the project faced delays due tfunding shortages, cost escalations, unapproved buildings, design changes.

The six-lane road will have a total width of 24.50 metres, with 12-metre carriageways and a 0.5-metre median gap on each side.

Noida Authority also announced that the new administrative office in Sector 96 is expected to be completed by January 2025. The building, spanning 5.93 acres and costing Rs 304 crores, is undergoing retro fencing work, which will finish by December 2024.