Bangalore Fraudster Behind Fake Visa Racket Apprehended by PS IGI Airport Team

In a breakthrough, the team at PS IGI Airport has arrested a fraudster linked to a sophisticated fake passport and visa racket, the officials informed on Saturday.



The accused has been identified as Sadiqulla Baig, a resident of Bengaluru marking the resolution of a cheating case involving a staggering Rs. 5 lakhs.

The case was registered under sections 420/468/471/120B IPC.



Usha Rangnani Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) IGI Airport stated that the elaborate scheme employed by the fraudsters centered around enticing victims with the promise of approved foreign visas at discounted rates. Notably, the racket strategically changed office locations every 4-5 months to evade his arrest.



The investigative journey began with the arrest of agent Muskan aka Manpreet Kaur, who unveiled the collaboration between their operation and another agent based in Dubai. The subsequent freezing of the bank account linked to the accused revealed Rs. 1.5 lakhs, a portion of the fraudulently acquired sum. Further investigation uncovered that the remaining funds had been transferred to relatives, Rangnani mentioned.



Sadiqulla Baig, who completed his education up to the 12th standard, targeted highly qualified victims in an audacious bid to fund a luxurious lifestyle. The accused, in collaboration with his associates, exploited the desperation of innocent individuals seeking visas for foreign travel.

The case, initiated on the complaint of BOI (Bureau of Immigration) staff, involved the arrest of Muskan aka Manpreet Kaur, who had facilitated the use of a fake Canadian visa by an individual Harvinder Singh Dhanoa. Muskan revealed during questioning that she had paid Rs. 5 lakhs to Sadiqulla Baig, Rangnani confirmed.



With the gravity of the offense in mind, a dedicated team led by Inspector Yashpal Singh, SHO IGI Airport, worked relentlessly to solve the case and apprehend the culprits. Later, the accused was arrested at the Bengaluru Airport.



Further, efforts are being made to scrutinize the bank accounts of the accused and ascertain their potential involvement in other similar cases, Rangnani added.

