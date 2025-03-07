‘Band Baaja Baarat’ gang busted: Thieves masqueraded as guests

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has dismantled the infamous “Band Baaja Baarat” gang, arresting three accused and apprehending a juvenile involved in stealing cash and jewellery from wedding venues.

The accused were identified as Ajju (24), Kuljeet (22) and Kalu Chhayal (25), all residents of Gulkhedi, Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, the gang, originating from Madhya Pradesh, had been operating across North India, targeting grand weddings under the guise of guests.

The gang specialised in lifting bags containing cash, jewellery, and valuables during wedding ceremonies.

Investigators linked the group to at least three theft cases in Delhi, including incidents at Blessing Banquet Hall near Jhilmil Metro Station, Victoria Palace in Nangli Poona, and S.K. Mohit Banquet Hall in Jhilmil Industrial Area. The stolen items included cash amounting to Rs 9.14 lakh and gold and silver jewellery. A specialised team led by Inspector Daleep Kumar, under the supervision of ACP Sushil Kumar, analyzed CCTV footage from affected venues and deployed informants at banquet halls and farmhouses.

The suspects were observed blending in with wedding guests, enjoying meals, and patiently waiting for the right moment to commit theft. Dressed appropriately to avoid suspicion, they swiftly stole valuables before vanishing.

Following electronic surveillance and intelligence gathering, the police received a tip-off about the gang’s movements.

Acting on this information, officers arrested three accused and a juvenile at a bus stop near Shastri Park Metro depot while they were preparing to return to their village in Madhya Pradesh.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed their modus operandi. The gang leader lured parents from Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh by offering Rs 10-12 lakh per year for their children’s involvement in thefts.

Once recruited, the children underwent training to blend into wedding crowds, commit thefts and withstand interrogation if caught.

The gang, including men and women, operated systematically, dropping the children at venues and overseeing

their activities.

Police recovered Rs 2.14 lakh in cash, a mobile phone and silver jewellery. Authorities are continuing investigations to track down

other members and prevent further incidents.