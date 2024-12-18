Badshah fined Rs 15K for wrong side driving in Ggm

GURUGRAM: Gurugram Traffic Police issued a Rs 15,000 challan after a Mahindra Thar carrying rapper Badshah was found driving on the wrong side of the road on December 15.

The incident occurred when Badshah went to Airia Mall on Sohana Road for a concert. The Thar, registered to Deepender Malik from Panipat, along with two other cars in the convoy, bypassed traffic by driving illegally.

A video of the act went viral, prompting police action. The challan was issued for wrong-side driving, rash driving, and playing loud music.

The police are investigating the other two cars, with further action planned under the Motor Vehicles Act.