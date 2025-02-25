Baba Safidon gang arms supplier caught fleeing to Dubai

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested a member and arms supplier of the notorious Baba Safidon Gang. An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal.

The accused has been identified as Bhola Shankar (26) resident of Village Malar, Jind, Haryana.

According to the police, the accused, wanted in five criminal cases in Delhi and Haryana, was apprehended in Mumbai while attempting to flee to Dubai.

Bhola Shankar was involved in a robbery case in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, where he and his accomplices looted foreign currency worth 7.5 lakh rupees at gunpoint on February 14.

An FIR was filed, and two associates were arrested, but Bhola remained at large.

Using surveillance, a Crime Branch team tracked him to Andheri East, Mumbai, and arrested him before he could flee. He had strengthened ties with the Baba Safidon

Gang after bail.