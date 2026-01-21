Ayushman Mandirs expand in Capital

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its focus on strengthening primary healthcare delivery with the inauguration and upgradation of multiple Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across different zones of the Capital, aimed at ensuring accessible and affordable health services at the neighbourhood level.



In recent days, new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been inaugurated in areas including Daulatpur in South West Delhi, Haiderpur Village in the Keshavpuram Zone, Janakpuri, and Ranibagh in Rohini. Senior MCD officials have also conducted on-site inspections of Community Service Dispensary (CSD) facilities in the Rohini Zone to assess preparedness for their conversion into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. According to civic officials, these centres are designed to provide comprehensive primary healthcare services, including free medical consultations, essential medicines, routine health check-ups, immunisation, and basic diagnostic facilities. The initiative is expected to significantly reduce the burden on major hospitals by addressing health concerns at the community level.

An MCD official said the Corporation is committed to expanding its primary healthcare network in a structured manner. “Our objective is to ensure that every citizen has access to quality healthcare services within walking distance. Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are a crucial step in making healthcare preventive, affordable...,” the official stated. The Municipal Corporation said inspections are being carried out to ensure infrastructure readiness, availability of medical staff and seamless service delivery before facilities are fully operational.