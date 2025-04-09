Ayushman Bharat rollout in city hits snag as top hosps stay away, cite outdated rates

New Delhi: The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is finally set to take root in Delhi, with the State Health Authority empanelling 95 hospitals, including 46 private, 38 Delhi government, and 11 Union government-run facilities, under the health insurance scheme. However, prominent private hospitals like Max, Apollo Indraprastha, and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital are yet to come on board, citing unresolved concerns over outdated treatment tariffs.

In a significant development, the Delhi government signed an MoU with the Centre on Saturday, officially marking its participation in the scheme. Starting April 10, Ayushman Bharat health cards will be distributed across the Capital, with the first phase targeting 2.35 lakh families. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said the move will bring affordable and cashless healthcare to thousands of Delhiites.

Until now, only National Health Authority (NHA)-empanelled hospitals had been offering Ayushman Bharat services, primarily to patients from outside Delhi. With Delhi government hospitals now included, local patients will have broader access to the scheme.

Under AB-PMJAY, patients are eligible for free treatment for nearly 2,000 medical procedures across 27 specialities, including cardiology, oncology, urology, ICU care, hospitalisation, and surgeries. Of the newly empanelled institutions, 10 private hospitals are dedicated eye care centres. However, key gaps remain, as Northeast and Shahdara districts have no empanelled facilities yet.

Despite the rollout, many top-tier hospitals remain hesitant. “We haven’t received a formal proposal yet,” a senior official from a major South Delhi hospital said. Officials indicate that low reimbursement rates have

deterred participation.

“The rates under Ayushman Bharat are the same as those fixed over a decade ago under earlier schemes. There’s been no revision, and that’s a major concern,” another hospital representative noted.

To address these concerns, the National Health Authority has set up an advisory committee to review tariff structures. Meanwhile, patient access to premium private hospitals under the scheme remains uncertain as negotiations continue behind closed doors.