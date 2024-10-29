Ayushman Bharat impractical: AAP

NEW DELHI: The Ayushman Bharat scheme would not benefit “a single resident” in the national capital due its eligibility criteria, the AAP said on Tuesday, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Delhi and West Bengal governments for failing to implement the health insurance scheme out of “political interests.”

Modi Tuesday said he was disappointed with the state of free healthcare for the elderly in the two states and called it a missed opportunity to serve the senior citizens.

At a public gathering at the All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi, Modi apologised to elderly individuals over 70 in Delhi and West Bengal, stating he cannot assist them due to state government decisions. AAP leader Sanjay Singh dismissed the Ayushman Bharat scheme as impractical, arguing that ownership of a refrigerator or motorcycle, or an income above Rs 10,000, disqualifies one

from benefits.