Ayushman Bharat card distribution begins

New Delhi: In a major healthcare milestone for the capital, the Government of NCT of Delhi has launched the distribution of Ayushman cards under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), marking the formal rollout of the scheme in Delhi. With this launch, over 36 lakh eligible residents in Delhi will now receive health coverage of up to Rs. 10 lakh annually.

The official launch ceremony was held in the presence of Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alongside several ministers and officials from both the central and state governments. During the event, Ayushman cards were distributed to 30 beneficiaries representing diverse socio-economic backgrounds.

“It is a moment of pride that 36 lakh people in Delhi will be benefitted by the AB PM-JAY scheme,” said Nadda. He highlighted that the scheme, which already covers 62 crore people across India, has enabled “8.19 crore people to avail treatment, and the government has cumulatively spent a total of Rs. 1.26 lakh crore for the same.” He also announced that all senior citizens aged 70 and above in Delhi will be covered under the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana, regardless of their socio-economic status.

The scheme provides a Rs. 5 lakh annual health cover per family under AB PM-JAY. The Delhi government has supplemented this with an additional Rs. 5 lakh, raising the total annual health cover to Rs. 10 lakh. Beneficiaries can avail treatment at over 30,000 empaneled hospitals across the country under the scheme’s portability feature.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta said, “Health has always been a priority for the Union Government. Besides improving health infrastructure and making quality and affordable medicines accessible to the masses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always emphasized on nutrition, yoga, and meditation.” The event also marked the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Delhi Government for the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). Under PM-ABHIM, Rs. 1,749 crore has been approved for Delhi for setting up 1,139 Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, strengthening 11 Integrated Public Health Laboratories, and establishing 9 Critical Care Blocks.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava added, “This is an important day for Delhi as joining PM-ABHIM will provide resilient, inclusive, and future-ready health infrastructure.” The Ayushman card distribution marks a significant step towards accessible, affordable healthcare for Delhi’s residents, aligning with the broader vision of Ayushman Bharat to improve nationwide health coverage.