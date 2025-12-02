Ayushman Arogya Kendras expand primary healthcare access across city

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its efforts to strengthen grassroots healthcare by inaugurating a series of Ayushman Arogya Kendras across multiple zones of the Capital. The initiative aims to ensure that essential medical services are easily accessible, timely, and free of cost for residents particularly in densely populated and underserved localities.

Newly opened centres in areas such as Jahangirpuri’s MCW B-Block, Sultanpuri C Block, Vashist Park, and Bijwasan are now providing comprehensive primary health facilities. These include doctor consultations, preventive health check-ups, the distribution of essential medicines, and routine immunisation services. Designed to serve neighbourhoods at the local level, the Kendras bring reliable medical care closer to people’s homes, reducing the need to travel long distances for basic treatment.

According to officials, the expansion reflects MCD’s renewed focus on community health and strengthening the public healthcare ecosystem. Each Ayushman Arogya Kendra is staffed with trained professionals, supports national health programmes, and aims to provide accessible, affordable, and preventive healthcare, enhancing community well-being across Delhi.