Ayurveda is generally free from side effects, unlike allopathy: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said “allopathic medicines”, or conventional modern medicine, may sometimes have side effects but Ayurvedic treatments are generally free from them.

Speaking at the inauguration of an Ayurvedic cafe, Soma—The Ayurvedic Kitchen, at a hospital in Shalimar Bagh, Gupta also announced that the Delhi government will organise large-scale yoga programmes at 11 locations across the city on June 21 to mark International Yoga Day.

Food at the cafe will be based on Ayurvedic diet, an official of the hospital said.

The CM urged people to visit the Maharishi Ayurvedic Hospital to get Ayurvedic treatment. Many foreigners who believe in Ayurveda often come to the hospital for treatment, she said.

Gupta said, “We are fortunate that our saints introduced us to Ayurveda through various scriptures. Today, along with allopathic medicine, we also have access to Ayurveda.”

The chief minister also remarked that while allopathic medicines may sometimes have side effects, Ayurvedic treatments are generally free from such issues. Gupta slammed the previous AAP government for not giving importance to yoga. She said she would participate at a yoga event at Yamuna Bank.

“They never gave importance to yoga, as they associated it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she said, adding that Modi took yoga to the global stage, and “it is now followed around the world”.

“We must all take care of our health. Only when we are healthy can we serve the nation,” Gupta added.

Addressing monsoon-related concerns, Gupta assured citizens that the Delhi government is actively working to prevent waterlogging. “We’ve already begun inspecting the drainage system. Wherever issues are detected, be it clogging, narrow passages, or broken connectivity, immediate corrective action is being taken,” she said.

Gupta expressed satisfaction that areas like Minto Bridge, historically prone to flooding, remained clear during recent rains.

Turning to health concerns, she added that planning is underway for a comprehensive response to dengue. “We are preparing a detailed action plan to ensure Delhi is ready to tackle any dengue outbreaks this season,” she concluded.