Ayodhya gang rape victim transferred to Lucknow for adv treatment

Lucknow: The gang rape victim from Ayodhya has been transferred from the District Women’s Hospital to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow due to the lack of necessary resources for advanced treatment.



Under tight security, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Sanjay Jain personally escorted the victim to Lucknow by ambulance. The victim, who became pregnant as a result of the crime, was initially admitted to the District Women’s Hospital. However, due to a shortage of specialists and essential resources, doctors recommended her transfer to KGMU for better medical care.

CMO Sanjay Jain was present at the hospital from the morning, coordinating several rounds of consultations and receiving directions from the Child Welfare Committee to arrange for the girl’s referral to Lucknow.

According to the police, Moid Khan, who owned a bakery, and his employee Raju Khan, allegedly abused a 12-year-old girl over two and a half months, threatening her with a video of the assault. The incident came to light when the girl was found to be pregnant. A report was filed against the accused under charges of gang rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. Both Moid and Raju have been arrested and jailed.

On Sunday evening, a BJP delegation met with the victim’s mother, who expressed her distress, stating that supporters of the accused SP leader Moid Khan are still threatening them and pressuring them to settle. “We are very scared,” she said.

State minister for Backward Class Welfare and President of BJP’s Backward Class Morcha, Narendra Kashyap, assured that strict action would be taken against those issuing threats. “The Yogi government will not spare those who do this,” he affirmed.