Aya Ngr: Man shot dead over ‘family enmity’

new delhi: A 55-year-old man was shot dead in south Delhi’s Aya Nagar on Sunday morning in an alleged violent fallout of a long-running feud between two families, officials said. According to the police, Ratan Lohia stepped out around 5 am for work when a group of men surrounded him and fired over 20 shots, killing him on the spot.

The police said a PCR call regarding the shooting was received around 6.25 am. Upon reaching the spot, Ratan was found lying with bullet injuries.

Family members alleged the killing was carried out by Rambir Lohia and his relatives to avenge the death of Rambir’s son Arun (24), who was shot dead near Chattarpur Metro Station earlier this year.

“In that case, Ratan’s elder son Deepak was arrested and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail,” a police officer said.

On May 15, Arun Lohia was returning to his home in his SUV when two men on a motorcycle opened fire, killing him.

Ratan’s sister, Memla, said the grudge stemmed from a clash between the younger generation, not the deceased. The fight was between Deepak and Arun. “Ratan never fought with anyone,” she told reporters.

“They had been threatening my father for a long time,” Ratan’s daughter Deepika claimed, adding that her father had no personal enmity with anyone.

We are checking CCTV footage of the entry and exit points, and multiple teams have been formed to identify and nab the assailants, the officer added.

The police said a case of murder is being registered, and further investigation is underway.