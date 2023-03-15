Avoid directly referring patients to major hosps: Health min

Delhi Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has instructed government-run healthcare facilities to avoid the practice of directly referring patients to major hospitals, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

He conducted a surprise inspection at GTB, Jag Pravesh Chandra and Aruna Asaf Ali hospitals on Tuesday night.

The minister instructed the hospital administrations to avoid the practice of referring patients directly to big hospitals for treatment and examination.

“Instead of referring patients directly to big hospitals, under the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK), the hospital administration should try to provide treatment facilities in small hospitals at their own level to avoid overcrowding. Small hospitals in Delhi can also send patients to private labs for MRI, CT scan, radionuclide scan and other tests. This facility is available free of cost under the DAK,” he said.

During the inspection, the health minister instructed that immediate relief should be provided to patients in medico-legal cases as soon as the legal process is completed.

He also directed the hospital administration to remove the clutter and provide affordable and quality healthcare to the patients and improve cleanliness. Along with this, instructions were given to provide affordable and quality health facilities to the patients.

Bharadwaj visited various wards of these hospitals. He was unhappy over the absence of several senior doctors in these hospitals and instructed that appropriate action be

taken against them, according to the statement.