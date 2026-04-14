Aviation firm director, dhaba owner nabbed for assaulting Brigadier, son

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday directed the Delhi Police to provide full security to an Army Brigadier and his family following an alleged assault in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Enclave, even as two accused were arrested and a probe ordered into lapses



by a police officer.

The incident took place on April 11 when Brigadier Parminder Singh Arora (53) and his son Tejas Arora (23), an IIT graduate, were out for an evening walk near their residence. According to the family’s complaint, they noticed two men consuming alcohol inside a parked Mercedes-Benz car and objected to public drinking.

Police said the objection led to an argument, which escalated when several others reached the spot. The Brigadier and his son alleged that around seven to eight men assaulted them. The family further claimed that when the brigadier’s wife intervened, she was threatened and subjected to remarks intended to outrage her modesty.

In a post on X, Sandhu said he had personally spoken to the officer. “I have also spoken with the Police Commissioner and the DCP, directing them to ensure a thorough and swift investigation leading to immediate and appropriate action against those responsible,” he said, adding that full security has been provided to the family.

Police have arrested two individuals identified as Satender alias Sonu (49) and Sanjay Sharma (56), both residents of Mehram Nagar. Officials said Satender is the director of Chaudhary Aviation Pvt Ltd, a firm dealing in chartered and cargo flight services as well as aircraft sales, while Sharma runs a food outlet named Pandit Ji Dhaba.

The Mercedes-Benz car in which the accused were allegedly sitting at the time of the incident has been seized. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the brigadier’s wife under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), 79, 191(2) and 190. Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify and trace other individuals involved.

The Indian Army confirmed that Brigadier Arora is a serving officer who was on leave in Delhi at the time.

Meanwhile, a preliminary inquiry by Delhi Police found a lapse on the part of an inspector linked to the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Amit Goel said the officer has been sent to district lines, and further departmental action may follow.

Police teams are analysing evidence, examining witnesses and verifying the sequence of events. Authorities reiterated that strict action will be taken against all accused as well as any officials found negligent, as the administration emphasised its commitment to ensuring citizen safety and upholding the rule of law.