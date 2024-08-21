Autorickshaw driver robbed & thrashed in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: Three men posing as passengers allegedly thrashed an autorickshaw driver and rode away with his auto, police said.

On Sunday night, Deepankar reported an incident in Cyber City where three men asked him to drive them to Gwal Pahari on Faridabad Road. At around 11 pm, the men stopped the auto, and two got out. The remaining man then attacked Deepankar, choking him while the others began beating him and stole his mobile phone. After the robbery, they pushed Deepankar out of the auto and fled with the vehicle. An FIR for robbery was filed at Sushant Lok

police station.