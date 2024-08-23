Auto, taxi drivers begin 2-day strike in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Commuters in Delhi-NCR faced a tough time as taxi and autorickshaw drivers began their two-day strike on Thursday demanding better compensation from cab aggregator services.

At some places, cab drivers and autorickshaw drivers were threatened and asked to deboard passengers. Taxi and auto unions said inadequate compensation coupled with aggregators launching bike taxi services has hit their livelihood.

Eighty per cent of autorickshaws and taxis are off the road in the national Capital, Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union (DATTCU) president Kishan Verma claimed and said around 14 unions are participating in the protest.

Anil Pradhan, a cab driver, demanded a ban on bike taxis that offer services using non-commercial numberplates. “The government should step in and ban the commercial plying of vehicles with non-commercial numberplates. It is becoming difficult to make ends meet,” he said. Adarsh Tiwari, another cab driver, said, “The companies offer us very less rate for our services. Due to this, we are unable to pay the installments of our vehicles and meet other expenses. We are unable to ensure good education for our children and sufficient food for our families.”

People took to social media to complaint about delay in getting cabs and cancellations.

“Spent the last 35 mins trying to get a cab in Noida for Delhi. What’s wrong with @Olacabs @Uber_India @rapidobikeapp,” X user Prashhush posted. Another X user, Kshitiz Agarwal said,”Is it only me or uber doesn’t work anymore now? Couldn’t find a uber cab for 30 mins nowadays even at posh localities like south extension, new delhi #uber #ola.” Mansi Pandey, a media professional, said that autorickshaw drivers who are not participating in the strike are being threatened.

“I was travelling from my home to my workplace and took an auto near East of Kailash. At first, it was difficult to find an auto but when I got one, the driver demanded a higher fare. Since I was getting late, I agreed to pay more but when we reached a few metres ahead, around five to 10 people stopped the auto and asked me to step out, saying there was a strike today. They warned the driver that if he continued to drive, they would damage his auto,” she said. Ananya Tiwari, a student, said she could not find autorickshaws on Uber and Rapido. “Usually, I get an auto on these apps within two minutes but today, it was difficult to find a ride. The fares that usually hover around Rs 100-110 were also higher and I found an autorickshaw only after multiple cancellations and that too at Rs 140,” she added. Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh general secretary Rajendra Soni alleged that drivers were being threatened. His union is not part of the strike. “Many drivers are not part of the strike. We have come across instances where drivers are being threatened outside railway stations and bus stops. We demand that the police step up vigil outside these points. It is a matter of commuter safety as well as driver,” he added.