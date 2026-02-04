Auto-rickshaw driver, woman nabbed with Rs 5 crore heroin

NEW DELHI: Two alleged drug suppliers, including a woman, were arrested in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area while they were en route to deliver heroin worth Rs 5 crore, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Ambe alias Sonia (34) and Chandan Gupta (55), an auto-rickshaw driver, officials said.

Police said Sonia had been involved in drug supply for the past three to four years. Her husband was earlier arrested by the Crime Branch in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case in 2024 and is currently in judicial custody.

The auto-rickshaw driver, who is illiterate, had been involved in drug supply for the past two to three years, police said, adding that he was previously charged with raping his daughter. Around 5 pm on Tuesday, police received information that the two would pass through the Pratap

Nagar–Gulabi Bagh area in an auto-rickshaw to supply narcotics.

Based on the tip-off, a police team laid a trap near the Ram Bagh Road in Gulabi Bagh and around 7.15 pm, the auto-rickshaw bearing registration number was spotted coming from the Pratap Nagar side. The vehicle was intercepted at the instance of the informer.

Police seized 1.058 kg heroin, arrested two accused, impounded the auto-rickshaw, registered an NDPS case, and launched raids to nab the absconding supplier.