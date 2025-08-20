Auto driver killed over ₹10 fare dispute in Ggm; 2 nabbed

GURUGRAM: Police arrested two men on Tuesday for allegedly thrashing an auto driver to death following a dispute over Rs 10 fare, officials said.

Earlier two people were arrested in connection with the incident which occurred on August 10 near a petrol

pump in Ravi Nagar area.

According to the victim’s family members, auto driver Vipin (19), a native of district Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, had informed them that the passengers were quarrelling with him and refusing to pay Rs 10 more as fare.

The family members reached the spot and found that more than six youths were beating him with sticks, and when they intervened, they also attacked them. The youths fled from the spot after threatening to kill them, said police.

He was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment on Sunday. Following a complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 9 A police station, police arrested two accused -- Ram Vishal Dubey and Laxman -- last Tuesday.

The two youths arrested on Tuesday were identified as Netrapal (25) and Padam (20), both from Kherki Majra village, Gurugram. Remanded by a city court, they are being questioned. Police said four accused have been held so far, with raids underway to catch others.