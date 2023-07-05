Auto driver arrested for robbing women passengers in north Delhi

New Delhi: An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly robbing women passengers of jewellery worth over Rs 40,000 along with his accomplices near a bridge in north Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, complainant Rabiya (52) booked an auto for Rs 250 from Turkman Gate to go to her house in Mustafabad.

She along with her two sisters and a niece sat in the auto and in the meantime, the driver called a person and gave him a seat adjoining him in the front, they said.

The complainants resisted, but the driver said that he will earn Rs 20-30 extra. Rabiya asked the driver to take the route from Geeta Colony flyover, but he stated that the road from Rajghat was blocked, which was not true, and took them towards an old iron bridge from the wrong carriageway, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

He took them to an isolated place near the bridge and the driver along with the other man robbed the women of jewellery worth over Rs 40,000 at knifepoint, the DCP said.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered. During the investigation, it was revealed that auto driver Anas Khan, a resident of Jama Masjid, was involved in this crime and was beaten up by the public, police said.