Authority: Over 50 illegal societies face demolition in Noida

Noida: The Noida Authority has taken strict action against illegal construction. More than 50 residential societies built illegally behind the Salarpur Khadar police post are now facing demolition. The authority has found that these societies were built by encroaching on government-acquired land.

A total of 39 builders have received notices from the authority. They have been given one week to remove their illegal construction on their own. If they do not act within the given time, the authority will demolish the structures and recover the cost from them. These illegal colonies were being developed on the land of Maharshi Ashram, without any permission or approved building maps. This illegal work has been going on since 2018.

After strict instructions from CEO Lokesh M, a team led by Work Circle 8 Senior Manager Satendra Giri and Deputy Collector Shashi Tripathi visited the area with a heavy police force. They pasted notices on the buildings and stopped all construction work.

Some developers protested for about three hours, but they could not stop the action due to the strong police presence.

Officials also said that many farmers had illegally registered government land (known by specific Khasra numbers) in their names. Construction on such land is completely illegal.

The authority has warned the public not to buy or sell land on the Khasra numbers 723, 724, 727 to 739, and 745 to 753. These lands are notified and acquired by the authority. Any property transaction here may lead to financial loss. The Noida Authority has made it clear that illegal construction will not be tolerated, and strict action will continue.