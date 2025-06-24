Authorities scramble to finish desilting before monsoon approaches

New Delhi: With the monsoon approaching, authorities are racing against time to complete desilting of drains in a bid to prevent the recurring issue of waterlogging in the national capital.

The Public Works Department (PWD), which manages over 50 per cent of Delhi’s drainage network, has reported completion of approximately 70 per cent of desilting work across 2,064 kilometres of drains.

In a shift in strategy, the new BJP-led government has introduced two-year contracts under 35 desilting packages, aimed at ensuring sustained maintenance and cleaning of the drains throughout the year.

“Previously, short-term contracts pertained to one-time cleaning. If it rained again in September, drains would choke again. With two-year contracts, drains will be cleaned regularly and monitored consistently,” a senior PWD official stated.

Contractors have also been tasked with maintaining pumps at critical locations and underpasses to ensure better coordination during peak rainfall.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which manages about 520 kilometres of drains, stated that its desilting work has already surpassed last year’s target by 40 per cent. Officials confirmed that special attention is being paid to vulnerable and flood-prone areas, with regular inspections underway.

PWD has identified 194 critical waterlogging spots in Delhi, including 126 under its jurisdiction. NDMC has desilted 335 km of drains and is constructing underground sumps and rainwater harvesting pits. With 90 per cent desilting done, the ITO barrage has also been repaired. CM Gupta urged coordinated efforts before monsoon.