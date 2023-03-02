authorities lift curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR under GRAP stage II

Pollution control authorities have revoked the curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR under stage two of the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect because of the significant improvement in the air quality in the last few days, officials said Wednesday. All actions as envisaged under Stage-I will continue and be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in the National Capital Region, they said. Delhi’s overall air quality has significantly improved from 291 on February 26 to 178 on March 1, according to the 4 pm AQI Bulletin provided by the CPCB. “Today at 4 pm, Delhi’s overall AQI clocked 178 as per the CPCB bulletin; forecast by IMD/IITM indicate the overall AQI of Delhi to be in ‘moderate’ category in the coming days,” the CAQM said in a statement.