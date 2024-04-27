‘Authoritarian & deceitful’: Over 3K files pending with CM, Mins, says Delhi BJP

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva, at a press conference on Friday, asked the AAP to come to the media and answer the people of Delhi on why 3,060 files have been pending for years with the Chief Minister and the other Ministers. At the conference along with Delhi BJP president were Delhi BJP Secretary, Harish Khurana and Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor. Sachdeva claimed, that AAP is ‘not a government of administration but a government of propaganda’.



He alleged that more than 3,060 files related to development and administration have been pending with the Chief Minister and other Ministers while bath development and administration are at a standstill.

Harish Khurana accused AAP of keeping files pending and wasting millions of rupees.

He said, “Three years ago, the Delhi government established a Sports University in Delhi and appointed vice-chancellors and some officials and distributed millions of rupees in salaries while actually there is no Sports University,

and the file for the acquisition of land for it has been pending since 2016.”

Virendra Sachdeva said, “420 files are pending against the Chief Minister - the number 420 is linked to fraud & betrayal and withholding so many files is a betrayal of the public’s trust.” The Delhi BJP president accused AAP of being ‘authoritarian and deceitful’. While accounting for the allegedly missing files, he mentioned the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, the reconstitution of the Senior Citizens Council and Women’s Commission, files for the reorganisation of the Delhi Jal Board etc.

AAP’s Delhi unit secretary Reena Gupta hit back in a statement saying the BJP has “resorted to baseless lies” and the documents shown in its press conference were “sham”.

“All the sham documents that the BJP has presented, are their mere concocted lies. Shamelessly, the BJP has tried to misguide Delhiites by presenting the files in which the work has already been completed,” she charged.