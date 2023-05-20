Australian delegates visit DCW’s 181 women distress hotline office

New Delhi: A delegation led by Australia’s Ambassador for Gender Equality Stephaine Copus Campbell visited the ‘181’ Women helpline office operated by the Delhi Commission for Women and interacted with the panel chief Swati Maliwal over issues concerning women in India and Australia.

The two officials discussed setting up exchange programmes to strengthen similar institutions in both countries, said a DCW statement. The 181 is a 24X7 hotline operated by the DCW for women in distress. The caller is counselled, and if need be, her grievance is marked to authorities such as Delhi Police, hospitals, and shelter homes for redressal.