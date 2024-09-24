Australia appoint Tony Popovic as head coach

Sydney: Football Australia has appointed former Asian Champions League winning manager Tony Popovic as the new head coach of the Australian men’s team until the end of the 2026 World Cup.

Popovic, 51, replaces Graham Arnold, who stepped down last week after an indifferent

start to the Socceroos’ World Cup qualification in the Asia zone.

“I am extremely honoured to be given this opportunity to lead the Socceroos as head coach,” Popovic said in a statement on Monday.

“It’s a role that comes with great responsibility, and I’m deeply

grateful for the

opportunity.