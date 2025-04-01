Audit ordered for 2.6L CCTV cameras across Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi government has initiated an audit of more than 2.6 lakh CCTV cameras installed across the city under the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime, officials confirmed on Sunday. The move aims to ensure the physical verification and functional status of the surveillance system implemented by the Public Works

Department (PWD).

The principal secretary of the PWD has directed the audit to ascertain the presence and operational status of the cameras, which were installed as part of a citywide security initiative. The verification process will assess whether the cameras are functioning properly, evaluate image quality, determine coverage areas, and analyse their integration with other surveillance systems, officials said.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma recently questioned in the Delhi Assembly why CCTV cameras were not installed in eight BJP-held constituencies under the previous administration.

A government audit will verify the installation and functionality of 2.63 lakh cameras. A private firm will be hired, with a report expected within two months.