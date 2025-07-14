Audi runs over 5 people sleeping on footpath in Vasant Vihar, driver held

new Delhi: A drunk driver of an Audi car allegedly ran over five people, including two couples and an eight-year-old girl, injuring them while they were sleeping on a footpath near Shiva Camp in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 1:45 am on July 9 and the driver of the car, Utsav Shekhar (40), was apprehended, he said, adding that his medical reports confirmed that he was drunk at the time of the incident.

By the time officers reached the scene, the injured were already taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The victims have been identified as Ladhi (40), her eight-year-old daughter Bimla, husband Sabami alias Chirma (45), Ram Chander (45) and his wife Narayani (35), all residents of Rajasthan.

A preliminary investigation and eyewitness accounts have revealed that a white Audi car drove over the victims while they were asleep on the footpath in front of Shiva Camp. Shekhar, a resident of Dwarka, was apprehended on the spot, the official said.

Police said legal action has been initiated against the accused and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and assess any

additional negligence.