AUD condemns violence by ABVP activists

In a recent incident, a group allegedly associated with the ABVP, including non-student elements,

entered Ambedkar University Delhi’s Karampura campus and physically assaulted Harsh, a student of BA Sustainable Urbanism.

Harsh, while speaking with Millennium Post, stated, “Following my expression of views on the constitution and the Ram Mandir in a student mail chain, a group of 30-40 individuals ambushed me the next morning. The situation escalated into a horrifying ordeal where I was physically assaulted. They demanded I chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as a condition for entering class. Security guards eventually intervened, rescuing me from the violent attack. Disturbingly, once I somehow managed to enter the class, the assailants went further, issuing threats to the professor, which left me with no choice but to face them alone so that they don’t attack the professor.”

Saiyed, another second-year student, who was also physically intimidated, spoke to Millennium Post, “Identities of seniors and students who intimidated us, have been submitted to the administration. Amid our protest, a human chain of professors and guards had to be formed in order to protect us.”

Following the incident, AISA organised a protest against the alleged assault, scheduled to conclude with a reading and pledge of the Preamble. Saiyed recalling the disruption faced during the protest added, “The preamble reading during the protest was continuously interrupted, and we faced vehement verbal abuse and physical intimidation for daring to dissent. If a social sciences university can’t be a safe space for disagreement and conversation, then where does the essence of true academia reside?”

Addressing the security lapse, Harsh said that he is awaiting the university administration’s action before filing a formal complaint about the assault himself and on behalf of others who were attacked. The administration has assured that they will resolve the issue and have pledged to take appropriate action against the perpetrators.