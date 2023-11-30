Auction for 20 blocks of critical minerals worth Rs 45,000 cr launched

To boost the exploration and extraction of critical and deep seated minerals, the government on Wednesday launched the auction for 20 blocks of such minerals worth Rs 45,000 crore.

Of the 20 minerals blocks put on sale, two are lithium blocks. One of the lithium blocks is in Jammu & Kashmir, while the other is in Chhattisgarh.

“For the first time, ever we have identified critical and deep seated minerals. We have not just identified it but we have also put it up for auction today,” the Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters here.

The 20 blocks on sale are across various states, including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar, he said.

to continue providing foodgrains, free of cost, under PMGKAY for five years,” an official release said.

PMGKAY was introduced in 2020 as a pandemic relief measure, under which 5 kg of free foodgrains per beneficiary per month was provided in addition to the 5 kg of subsidised foodgrain under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

In December 2022, as PMGKAY came to an end after multiple extensions, it was subsumed under the NFSA providing free ration for one year.

Under the NFSA, up to 75 per cent of the rural population and 50 per cent of the urban population are being covered under two categories — Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and priority households. While AAY households, which constitute the poorest of the poor, are entitled to 35 kg of foodgrains per family per month, priority households get 5 kg per person per month.

Terming it as a historic decision, the government said the extension of free grain distribution under the PMGKAY for next five years reflects the long-term commitment and vision of the government for addressing national food and nutrition security. This should help mitigate any financial hardship of the affected strata of society in a sustainable manner and ensure long term pricing strategy with zero cost to the beneficiaries, which is vital for effective penetration of the Public Distribution System, it said in a statement.

For example, the economic cost of 35 kg rice for an Antyodaya family comes to Rs 1,371, while the cost of 35 kg wheat comes to Rs 946, which is being borne by the central government under PMGKAY, and the foodgrains are provided completely free to the families, it said.

Thus, the monthly savings of ration card holders are significant, on account of the free foodgrains, it added.

Free grains will be distributed through a network of over 5 lakh fair price shops under a common logo. Beneficiaries can lift their entitled grains from any fair price shop in the country under the One Nation One Rati