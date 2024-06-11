Attempted murder: Police apprehend four

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three individuals and apprehended one juvenile in connection with the attempted murder case registered at the Kishangarh Police Station. A PCR call at the Kishangarh Police Station alerted the authorities.



The arrested accused were identified as Monu Chauhan (18), a resident of Kishangarh, Delhi, Anshu alias Pagla (21), a resident of Darbanga, Bihar, and Mohit, a resident of, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Police, the incident transpired around 12:30 am on June 6, when Ajit, his friend Vinay, and another companion, Sunil, were on their way to Kishangarh for a meal. They were confronted by 4-5 unknown individuals at Khasra No. 25/9 in Kishangarh, Delhi, which escalated into a heated argument.

The confrontation took a violent turn when the group of assailants obstructed their path and began using abusive language.

When the victims objected, one of the attackers stabbed Ajit while others assaulted Vinay. Ajit sustained injuries on his back, and Vinay was wounded in the chest. The attackers fled the scene after the victims raised an alarm. Following the incident, a case was registered under sections 307/34 IPC at Kishangarh Police Station.

The Delhi Police, led by Inspector Pawan Dahiya, conducted a thorough investigation. With the help of local intelligence, technical surveillance, and CCTV footage, they located two suspects, Mohit and Anshu, in Moradabad, UP.

A raid led to their arrest, followed by the apprehension of Monu Chauhan and a juvenile based on witness identification.

The accused were charged and remanded to judicial custody after appearing in court. The juvenile is undergoing legal proceedings in a juvenile observation home.