Attempted murder accused held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested an individual wanted in an attempted murder case of a security guard at a construction site, registered at the Shaheen Bagh Police Station.



The accused has been identified as Amaan Saifi alias Amaan Wahab (26), a resident of Jamia Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police, the incident occurred on April 28, when Saifi and others quarreled with a security guard at a construction site in

Shaheen Bagh, ultimately stabbing him.

The victim, who managed to escape and was later shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, provided a statement leading to the registration of an FIR under charges of attempted murder. Saifi, the prime accused, had been evading arrest since the attack, prompting the

court to initiate legal proceedings under Section 82 of

the CrPC.

In their efforts to capture Saifi, a specialized team from the Crime Branch, led by Inspector Kamal Kumar under the supervision of ACP Ramesh Chander, employed both human and

technical surveillance. Information was received that Saifi might visit a hospital in Malviya Nagar to see his newborn child.

The team maintained a four-day surveillance near the hospital, and when Saifi was spotted, he attempted to escape but was successfully overpowered after a brief scuffle with the police.

During interrogation, Saifi confessed to attacking the guard over a dispute regarding a construction project.

He admitted that he and his accomplices intended to kill the guard, leaving him in a pool of blood before

fleeing the scene.