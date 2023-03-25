Attempt being made to destroy country: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha as a matter of “deep concern” and hit out at the BJP alleging that an attempt is being made to destroy the country. He alleged the way Gandhi was disqualified was an “act of cowardice symbolic of a scared government.”



“It’s not just a fight of the Congress or Rahul Gandhi, it’s a fight of the entire opposition,” he told reporters after his speech in the Delhi Assembly.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which had avoided siding with the Congress on various issues, has appeared to be softening its stance for the party in recent weeks. AAP’s support for Gandhi has come at a time when Kejriwal is learnt to be attempting to forge an alliance of “like-minded” parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Referring to Gandhi’s disqualification, Kejriwal told reporters later that the Central government is “scared”.

“Our relations are not important. Everyone of the 130 crore people will have to come together. This is not a fight of Congress or Rahul Gandhi. This is a fight to save the country from an a dictator, a less educated and arrogant person,” Kejriwal claimed.

Kejriwal claimed the atmosphere in the country is such that people are scared of sending WhatsApp messages.

“If an autowallah feels scared to send to send a WhatsApp message then you have caused the 130 crore people of the country to live in fear. How will the country function in such a manner. Why should people be scared. Why should we live under fear. Its our country. Everyone-farmers, labourers judiciary, judges, media, traders- is scared. They threaten everyone with CBI and ED,” he alleged. Kejriwal also cited his former deputy Manish Sisodia’s arrest and said one his volunteers had told him that he “could be next”. “One of my party members came to me and said - you could be next. A new trend has begun after Manish Sisodia’s arrest MLAs are being threatened. I want to ask all of you - ‘Are you scared?’ If you are, you can leave AAP,” he said.

Kejriwal assured his party MLAs that even if they go to jail, all their household expenses will be taken care of by him.

“They will put all our netas in jail. And whoever goes to jail, I will take care of their household finances. Just like Bhagat Singh’s name is remembered for going to jail, this is that opportunity for you,” he asserted.