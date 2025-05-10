Attack on youth activist sparks political storm in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: Opposition parties in the Hills along with some apolitical organisations have lined up protest programmes, including gheraoes and rallies, over the alleged attack on Sudan Gurung of the Trained Unemployed Youth Welfare Organisation. Issuing a 24-hour deadline for the police to nab the culprits, they have even threatened to call a bandh.

Sudan Gurung was allegedly attacked in front of the Super Market in Darjeeling at around 8:30 pm on Thursday. With head injuries, he is currently ailing at the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital. Based on a complaint lodged, police have initiated a case. Investigations are on.

Social activist Dipika Gurung stated: “On Saturday, we have called for a rally from Darjeeling Station to the Mall, Superintendent of Police office and then to the police station. We have urged the police to arrest the culprits within 24 hours. If they fail to do so we will be compelled to beef up our agitation which would include a bandh.”

“The culture of violence is being imported to the Hills from the plains of West Bengal,” alleged Kalyan Dewan, BJP President, Darjeeling district (Hills). Reacting to the incident, SP Sharma, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, stated: “The incident occurred on Thursday night. Rather than gheraoing police stations, the political parties that are trying to politicise the incident should cooperate and aid in the investigation. The incident is said to have occurred at 8:30 pm at the Motor Stand, in the heart of the town.

There is ample movement of people at the spot at that time but surprisingly there is not a single eye witness. On top of that, they claim he was a whistleblower in the teacher recruitment case. This is false. The case was filed by one Jasimuddin from Nadia. So the veiled allegations of teachers attacking him are baseless.”

Incidentally, a Calcutta High Court case is on regarding recruitment of teachers in the GTA. The High Court has questioned the legality of the appointment of around 313 teachers in 2019 by the GTA. The next date of hearing is June 17.