'Attack on Saif proof of BJP’s failure in law & order'

New Delhi: Delhi former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has strongly criticised the BJP-led governments at the state and Central levels for their failure to ensure public safety, citing the recent fatal attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as a stark example of the worsening law and order situation.

Addressing a press conference on the attack, Kejriwal expressed concern over the security lapses, saying, “It is extremely concerning that such a big actor, living in what we assume to be a very secure place, can have people breaking into his house through a window and attacking him.” He highlighted the increasing frequency of such incidents in Mumbai, pointing to the earlier shooting involving Salman Khan and the daylight murder of BJP ally Baba Siddiqui.

“If such high-profile celebrities are not safe in the country, and if even the double-engine BJP government cannot provide them with security, then what about the common man?” Kejriwal questioned.

The AAP leader also criticised the BJP for its failure to control rising gangster activities, stating, “Gangsters are running their operations fearlessly. They are operating with full protection and freedom.” Kejriwal further slammed the BJP for failing to secure the nation’s borders, demanding the government’s resignation. “If you cannot secure the borders, then resign from the Central government,” he said. He also pointed to the dire situation in Delhi, where gang wars, extortion threats, and increasing crime rates are rampant. “Every other day, traders are receiving extortion calls demanding crores of rupees,” he added. “This government is incapable of doing anything.”

In a show of solidarity, AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia took to social media, emphasising the law and order failure. “The BJP government is unable to protect either the country’s borders or the Capital, Delhi. The attack on Saif Ali Khan is proof of BJP’s failure in law and order!” Sisodia wrote.

Kejriwal concluded by urging the Central government to focus on ensuring safety rather than engaging in politics, adding, “If we can’t save lives, then what is the point of anything?”.