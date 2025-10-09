Attack on CJI part of conspiracy to intimidate Dalits, weaken judiciary: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, and the subsequent wave of threats and vilification on social media, was a deliberate conspiracy to intimidate the Dalit community and weaken the judiciary.

Calling the episode a “grave assault on the dignity of the judiciary and the Constitution itself”, the former Delhi chief minister condemned the attack and the hate campaign targeting the CJI. He said it was “no coincidence that those behind the attack face no action.”

The AAP Chief warned that when even a Dalit CJI is denied justice, ordinary Dalits lose faith in the system.

“After this incident, every judge will hesitate to speak against these forces, fearing similar attacks. I appeal to every true patriot — rise and raise your voice to defend justice,” he said.

In a video message on X, Kejriwal said that the incident of a lawyer attempting to hurl a shoe at Gavai has shaken the entire nation.

The AAP chief expressed grave concern that despite such open threats and humiliation, no action was taken against the attacker or those spreading hatred and intimidation.

“It seemed as if this entire sequence of events was part of a systematic and well-planned conspiracy,” he remarked.

He warned that the episode carried a dangerous message for both society and the judiciary. “Through this incident, these people have tried to send a harsh message to two sections: one, the Dalit community, and two, the judiciary. Justice Gavai comes from the Dalit community. These people cannot tolerate that

someone from a Dalit background, through sheer hard work and dedication, has risen to the top position in the judiciary,” Kejriwal said.