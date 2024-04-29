ATM scam ring nabbed after shooting incident during Delhi capture attempt

NEW DELHI: Three members of an ATM cheating gang were arrested by the Delhi Police after they reportedly opened fire near an ATM kiosk during an attempted apprehension by locals.

The police were alerted about the incident via a PCR call at the Hauz Khas Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Vishal Negi (30), a resident of Gour Shiddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Amit Mehra (37), a resident of Vasundhara,

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Vijay Kumar alias Rahul (26), a resident of Brahmpuri, Delhi.