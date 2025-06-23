ATM fraudster held with 79 cards in city

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested an individual for duping unsuspecting individuals at ATM booths and fraudulently withdrawing money using cloned or swapped cards.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Aman Vihar Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Arman Khan (27), a resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi.

According to the police, the arrest was made in connection with an FIR under sections 318(4)/303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A total of 79 ATM cards from different banks were recovered from his possession.

The case unfolded on June 16, when a complainant reported that an unidentified man replaced his ATM card under the guise of assisting him during a transaction and later siphoned off money from his account. Acting swiftly, a dedicated team led by Inspector Ravinder Joshi, SHO Aman Vihar, and supervised by ACP Ajay Vedwal, launched an investigation. The team, comprising Sis Parvinder, Sunny Khatri, Naveen, HCs Sandeep, Pradeep, Narender, and Ct Anil, employed local intelligence and CCTV footage analysis to track the suspect.

Based on secret information and technical surveillance, the police identified and arrested Arman Khan from his hideout the same day.

During interrogation, Khan confessed to his modus operandi of frequenting low-traffic ATM booths and offering unsolicited help to people. He would then either memorize their PINs or discreetly swap their cards.

Khan has been linked to at least two other cases, registered under the same sections at the Aman Vihar Police Station. He also has a prior criminal history involving four cases related to theft and robbery.

Police recovered 79 ATM cards of various banks from his possession. Further investigation into his network and additional victims is currently underway.