ATM cut open in Delhi

New Delhi: An ATM of a private bank was allegedly cut open by some unidentified persons in central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.



Police are trying to ascertain the amount the automated teller machine was holding.

On Monday around 3.30 am, the Bombay headquarter of a private bank noticed signs of tampering in an ATM in the Patel Nagar area. However, the exact location was not available to them, they said.

They informed Patel Nagar police station about the incident, following which patrolling teams were alerted and asked to check the ATMs in the area.

On inspection, it emerged that a machine located at Main Patel Road in Shadipur village was cut open using a gas cutter, a senior police officer said.

The area falls in the jurisdiction of Ranjeet Nagar police station. The spot was inspected by the crime team, the officer said.

The area manager of the bank has been contacted to share the details of the cash stored in the machine. Police teams are working on it by analysing all possible clues and evidence. Legal action is being initiated, the officer added.