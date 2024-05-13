ATM card swapping scam foiled in Delhi, 2 held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested two individuals for cheating innocent people through ATM card swapping.



The arrested accused were identified as Aadil (26), a resident of Ballabhgarh, Haryana, and Khalid (30), a resident of Ghagoot Village, Palwal District, Haryana.

According to the Police, the suspects were caught after police noticed their suspicious behavior as they hurriedly exited the ATM booth.

One accomplice managed to flee the scene, while Aadil and Khalid were apprehended on the spot.

The initial search yielded not only the vast collection of ATM cards linked to multiple banks but also two button-activated knives.

The operation led to the recovery of 84 ATM cards, along with dangerous weapons, during a routine patrol near the Kotak Mahindra ATM booth on Mother Dairy Road on May 8, 2024.

After their arrest, the accused were charged under the Arms Act and DP Act, prompting ongoing investigations. Police contacted banks to track ATM card owners.

Aadil and Khalid confessed, implicating a third associate, Nazim, and hinting at a larger network in Village Ghagoot, involving unemployed youth.

Their modus operandi involved targeting vulnerable ATM users, offering assistance to note PINs, then swapping cards and withdrawing money elsewhere.

Profiles of the arrested show a history of unemployment and previous criminal activities, particularly Aadil.

This highlights a worrying trend of technological crimes targeting urban bank customers. Police urge vigilance during ATM transactions.

They have commended the swift actions of the officers at PS Shakarpur for their role in preventing further fraud, highlighting the importance of vigilance to avoid falling victim to such deceptive practices.

This case continues to develop as investigations proceed.