ATM card scam busted; 2 serial fraudsters arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two serial fraudsters for orchestrating an elaborate ATM card-swapping scam, during which they pilfered 41 debit cards and used a stolen scooty to evade detection.

The accused were identified as Asif alias Mange (25), and Talim alias Kallu alias Talib (25), both residents of Loni Gaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the operation, conducted on May 23, culminated in the arrest of Asif and Talib alias Kallu. Alongside the cards, officers recovered a stolen Activa scooty previously reported in an e-FIR in August 2024.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by SI Shailender Tiwari and ASI Satender laid a trap at Kardampuri Nala Road behind Ambedkar College.

Under the guidance of Insp. Sunil Kundu and ACP Yashpal Singh intercepted Asif and Talib as they approached ATM users under the guise of offering assistance with cash withdrawals.

During these encounters, the duo would observe victims entering their PINs, swiftly switch genuine cards with look-alikes, and then abscond to multiple ATMs to drain accounts.

Investigators unearthed 26 debit cards in Asif’s possession and 15 in Talib’s. Interrogations revealed that the pair specifically targeted elderly or confused users, exploiting their vulnerability to execute the swaps.

CCTV footage from a PNB ATM at Kalyan Puri and a shoe store in Burari captured both the card exchanges and subsequent unauthorized purchases.

Both suspects have lengthy criminal histories spanning vehicle theft, arms offences, and prior instances of ATM fraud. Multiple FIRs dating back to 2017 link Asif and Talib to theft, robbery, and gang-related charges across Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Bijnor.

Following their arrest, fresh FIRs have been registered under various sections of BNS, and inquiries are underway to reconnect the recovered cards with their rightful account holders.

The ER-II Crime Branch lauded the swift action as a decisive blow to a sophisticated fraud network, underscoring its commitment to safeguarding citizens’ financial security.

Further investigations will focus on identifying all victims and assessing the full extent of the losses incurred.