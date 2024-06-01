Atishi writes to Jal minister seeking urgent intervention

New Delhi: In a desperate plea for assistance, Delhi Water minister Atishi has written to the Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking immediate intervention to alleviate the severe water crisis currently afflicting the national Capital.



Atishi has highlighted the significant drop in water levels at the Wazirabad Barrage, attributing the shortage to Haryana’s failure to release the required amount of water into the Yamuna River. “Since the last few days, there has been a drastic dip in the water levels at the Wazirabad Barrage as Haryana is not releasing the required amount of water in the Yamuna River. This has resulted in a massive crisis of water in the national capital,” Atishi stated.

The escalating summer heat has exacerbated the situation, driving up water demand and putting further strain on the city’s already limited water resources. “The temperature in Delhi has touched almost 50 degrees. This has further intensified the demand for water, putting additional burden on the already strained demand-supply chain of potable drinking water in Delhi,” Atishi explained.

During a recent inspection of the Wazirabad Barrage, Atishi observed that the water level at the pond had dropped to 670.3 feet, significantly below the normal level of 674.50 feet. This reduction has severely impacted the water treatment plants’ capacity to operate effectively. “If adequate water is not released by Haryana, then our plants would not be able to function optimally.

And if the water treatment plants do not function optimally, then Delhi will not be able to meet its demand-supply gap,” she warned.

Despite efforts to address the issue at the state level, including communication with Haryana’s Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Delhi government has yet to receive a response. Atishi emphasised the steps her administration is taking to promote water conservation and curb wastage, but acknowledged that these measures alone are insufficient. “We have formed on-ground teams to take

immediate action against those who are found to waste water. However, these standalone steps will not be sufficient to curtail water scarcity in the national Capital,” she noted.

Appealing for a collective national effort, Atishi urged the Central Government to ensure that Delhi receives the necessary water supply from neighbouring states. “Delhi is the national capital of India. People from all parts of the country migrate to Delhi in search of a better future. Therefore, it is our collective responsibility as a nation to ensure that the people of Delhi get the water that they need,” she wrote. Atishi’s letter concluded with

an earnest request for immediate intervention to restore water levels to normal and

prevent further hardship for Delhi’s residents.

“It is imperative that the State of Haryana must immediately release Delhi’s rightful share of water into the Yamuna River to bring the waters to the normal level of 674.5 feet,” she asserted. The situation remains critical, and the Delhi government awaits a prompt and decisive response from the Central government to resolve this pressing issue.