Atishi writes to DHE for release of 3rd quarterly grant of 12 DU colleges

New Delhi: Minister Atishi on Monday wrote to the Directorate of Higher Education for the immediate release of the third quarterly grant of 12 Delhi University colleges fully funded by the city government.



Atishi, who holds the education portfolio, noted that despite the increased budgetary allocation by the Delhi government, there are ongoing issues in processing essential payments, including salaries, pensions, arrears and medical bills. ‘These issues are primarily attributed to the delay in fund disbursement by the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE),’ Atishi said in the letter.

‘I would also like to emphasize here that this matter is currently being heard by the Hon’ble Delhi High Court ... wherein a notice was issued to the finance department to expedite

the disbursement of funds,’ the letter stated.