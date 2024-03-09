Atishi writes to Chief Secy over water contamination, sewer overflow issues

New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Friday wrote to the chief secretary over complaints related to sewer overflow and water contamination and directed him to ensure a short-term resolution within 48 hours.



In her letter to the chief secretary, Atishi -- the Delhi Jal Board chairperson -- said multiple complaints had been received in the previous 24 hours regarding sewer overflow, water contamination and water pipeline leakages.

“I’m receiving complaints from all over Delhi regarding sewer overflow, water contamination and water pipeline leakages. Have given strict directions to the chief secretary to resolve these problems within 48 hours and to ensure that long-term solutions are initiated within a week,” she said in the letter.

She mentioned that similar directions had been issued to the Delhi Jal Board CEO and other board members.

“Sending complaints to CEO Delhi Jal Board and others borne no results. I will now be sending all Delhi Jal Board-related complaints to you. It is now your responsibility to resolve these issues,” the minister said in the letter to the chief secretary. She said the Delhi Jal Board has more than 10,000 unresolved complaints and added that she did not receive any inspection report.

“Despite my instructions that inspection reports of the CEO, chief engineers and other officers have to be sent to me every Monday, I have not received a single inspection report,” Atishi wrote.