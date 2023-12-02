Atishi writes to Centre flagging ‘irregularities’ in 12 DU colleges

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Atishi has written a letter to the Union Education Minister, highlighting significant irregularities and procedural lapses in 12 Delhi University (DU) colleges funded by the Delhi government.



In the letter, Atishi expressed concern over the alleged mismanagement of public funds and proposed two potential solutions to address the identified issues.

‘The Delhi government has noted several serious irregularities and procedural lapses involving hundreds of crores from the public exchequer,’ wrote Atishi in her letter to the Union Education Minister.

The first proposition suggested by Atishi involves the complete merger of the 12 colleges under the Delhi Government, ensuring they are fully funded by the state. The second proposal suggests that if the Government of India (GoI) assumes full control of these colleges under DU, the Delhi government would cease allocating funds to them.

Atishi expressed that ‘since these colleges are directly affiliated with DU, they’re not answerable to the Delhi Govt for the judicious utilization of funds.’

Atishi urged the Union Minister of Education to expedite the decision-making process and finalise a time-bound transition within the current financial year.

She emphasised, ‘We request you to kindly work out a time-bound transition so that this uncertainty is removed within the remaining months of the current financial year itself. Accordingly, I request you to kindly take a decision within a month about which of the two options would the Government of India like to exercise.’